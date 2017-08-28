What's on TV: 'Wonder Woman,' 'Narcos' and 'Twin Peaks'

Pro football is almost back, but until then we have the debut of college football this weekend. Also arriving is Wonder Woman (via the usual video on-demand outlets), while Baywatch brings The Rock to 4K Blu-ray and the Twin Peaks revival wraps up on Showtime. For gamers we have the first episode of the Life is Strange prequel, as well as some rehashes with ReCore: Definitive Edition and Resident Evil: Revelations. Finally, Netflix focuses on the Cali Cartel in season three of Narcos. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Wonder Woman (VOD)
- Ronin
- Gotham (S3)
- Snapshot
- The Man with Two Brains
- Baywatch (4K)
- Ark: Survival Evolved 1.0 (Xbox One)
- Resident Evil: Revelations (Xbox One, PS4)
- Absolver (Xbox One, PS4)
- ReCore: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Episode 1 (XboxOne, PS4)
- Echoes of the Fey: The Fox's Trail (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- Hooten & the Lady, CW, 9 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- Siesta Key, MTV, 10 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- People of Earth, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Loaded, AMC, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- Will, TNT, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Difficult People, Hulu, 3 AM
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face, Netflix, 3AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Challenge MTV, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Face Off: Game Face, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, HBO, 10 PM
- Somewhere Between, ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- American Ripper, History, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10 PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Dare to Live (series premiere), MTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- Vixen: The Movie, CW, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
- Marlon, NBC, 9 & 9:30 PM
- Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- I'm Sorry, TruTV, 10 PM
- Snowfall FX, 10 PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, Velocity, 10 PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- MTV Undressed, MTV, 11 & 11:30 PM
Thursday
- Big Brother, CBS, 9 PM
- F*ck That's Delicious, Viceland, 9:30 PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10 PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10 PM
- The Night Shift (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Queen of the South (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- What Would Diplo Do? (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
- Nuts + Bolts, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Narcos (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Resurface, Netflix, 3 AM
- Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Little Evil, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Netflix, 3 AM
- Killjoys (season finale), Syfy, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Diana, 7 Days, NBC, 8 PM
- Whitney. Can I Be Me?, Showtime, 9 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- College football: FSU vs. Alabama, ABC, 8 PM
- Candy Crush (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Wild West (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- College football: Texas A&M vs. UCLA, 7 PM
- College football: WVU vs. VT, 7:30PM
- Twin Peaks (series finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- Top Gear America, BBC America, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8 PM
- Power (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Unsung Hollywood (Season premiere), TV One, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10 PM
- The Strain, FX, 10 PM
- Survivor's Remorse, Starz, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC, 11 PM