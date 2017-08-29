Yuneec's first commercial drone is ready for filming and rescue

The landing gear allows a 360-degree, unobstructed view, and the stabilizing gimbal can tilt 20 degrees upward for inspections. There are three of hot-swappable camera options, including the E90, with a 1-inch, 20-megapixel Sony Exmor sensor, not unlike what Sony uses on its RX100 models (there's no mention of 4K support). The other models are a 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor wide angle camera (for inspection of cell towers, wind turbines, oil & gas platforms and the like), and a dual thermal imaging camera that can shoot regular and thermal video at the same time.

The H520 package includes a "professional grade" Android controller, with a 7-inch display and 720P real-time video download link, and can support external monitors via HDMI. The DataPilot software, meanwhile, lets you do survey and waypoint-based flight. An SDK is included, and the UAV can also be "operated as a closed architecture," to keep images and data secure, Yuneec says.

To be sure, the H520 drone is a niche product, but it's a good sign that Yuneec is ready to up its game against DJI by entering its commercial turf. It's now available for $1,999 to $4,699, depending on the camera and other options, and a service contract is extra.

