Show More Results

Alienware's 34-inch curved monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync

The widescreen display packs a 21:9 widescreen with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution.

Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Gaming monitors are becoming more specialized and less useful for regular movies thanks to widescreen and often curved designs. Alienware is a good example with its latest 34-inch displays, the curved AW3418DW and flat AW3418HW (or the "A W 3 4 1 8 H W," as some genius Alienware typography designer wrote it). Both use 21:9 widescreen designs, with 3,440 x 1,440 and 2,560 x 1,080 resolutions, respectively.

    Gallery: Alienware G-Sync widescreen gaming monitors | 9 Photos

    9

    The screens have tiny bezels, support NVIDIA's G-Sync for smoother graphics, and feature 4 millisecond refresh rates for maximum gaming snap. The curved model with a (1900 Radius) supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the lower res model goes up to 160Hz. Both of those rates are overclocked, because apparently you can overclock monitors now. Each also feature LEDs on the back that glow to match your gaming system tastes.

    The high-res curved model is launching today for $1,499, while the flat, 2,560 x 1,080 model will arrived in "late fall" at $1,199. Not cheap, but perhaps worth the edge.

    Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!

    In this article: 21:9, 34-inch, Alienware, dell, gaming, Gsync, IFA2017, Monitor, NVIDIA, personal computing, personalcomputing, video
    By Steve Dent @stevetdent

    Steve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun. Always seeking a gadget fix, he dabbles in photography, video, 3D animation and is a licensed private pilot. He followed l'amour de sa vie from Vancouver, BC, to France and now lives in Paris.

    32 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr