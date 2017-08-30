Alienware's 34-inch curved monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync

The screens have tiny bezels, support NVIDIA's G-Sync for smoother graphics, and feature 4 millisecond refresh rates for maximum gaming snap. The curved model with a (1900 Radius) supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the lower res model goes up to 160Hz. Both of those rates are overclocked, because apparently you can overclock monitors now. Each also feature LEDs on the back that glow to match your gaming system tastes.

The high-res curved model is launching today for $1,499, while the flat, 2,560 x 1,080 model will arrived in "late fall" at $1,199. Not cheap, but perhaps worth the edge.

