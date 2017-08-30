ASUS' latest 2-in-1 has NVIDIA graphics and weighs 3 pounds

If you need a very light convertible or laptop and still want to do some light gaming or video editing, the latest ASUS ZenBook Flip and VivoBook models may do the trick. Just a few months ago, ASUS unveiled the thinnest 2-in1 ever, the ZenBook Flip S. Now, the new ZenBook Flip 14 is the "world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop with discreet graphics," it says, at just 13.9 mm thick and a svelt 1.4 kg (3.08 pounds). Yes, those graphics are entry-level NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (the mobile GeForce GT 1030), but they will let you do content creation chores and some light gaming.
For other work, it should perform like a champ, thanks to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe x4 SSD, and a 14-inch "NanoEdge" 1080p display. The bezel on that model is so thin, "[it has] the same compact size as traditional 13-inch laptops," ASUS says. You also get up to 13 hours of battery life, a fingerprint sensor and Windows 10. Remember, it's a convertible laptop, so it'll make a pretty powerful tablet, too.
The 15.6-inch Zenbook Flip 15 follows most of the same themes, but ups the ante, performance-wise. ASUS calls it "the most powerful Zenbook Flip ever," thanks to 8th-gen quadcore Intel Core-i7 chips, NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics, an optional 4K display and up to a 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD. It's also got precision stylus support and Harmon Kardon speakers, along with Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C ports, making it ideal "for design and creative work," ASUS says.
Zenbook also has a very thin, light and powerful laptop for your consideration, the VivoBook S14. It has the same specs as the ZenBook Flip 14, ie, an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i7-8550U chip, up 16GB DDR4 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. This one tips the scale at 1.3 kg or 2.87 pounds, with an 18.8mm profile and 7.8mm bezels.
The company has yet to reveal the price or availability for any of the devices, but we've reached out for some more information. All told, ASUS is squeezing some incredible performance into very small devices, which is a good sign for the many folks who need edit videos, game and do other chores on the go.