ASUS' latest 2-in-1 has NVIDIA graphics and weighs 3 pounds

For other work, it should perform like a champ, thanks to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe x4 SSD, and a 14-inch "NanoEdge" 1080p display. The bezel on that model is so thin, "[it has] the same compact size as traditional 13-inch laptops," ASUS says. You also get up to 13 hours of battery life, a fingerprint sensor and Windows 10. Remember, it's a convertible laptop, so it'll make a pretty powerful tablet, too.

The 15.6-inch Zenbook Flip 15 follows most of the same themes, but ups the ante, performance-wise. ASUS calls it "the most powerful Zenbook Flip ever," thanks to 8th-gen quadcore Intel Core-i7 chips, NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics, an optional 4K display and up to a 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD. It's also got precision stylus support and Harmon Kardon speakers, along with Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C ports, making it ideal "for design and creative work," ASUS says.

Zenbook also has a very thin, light and powerful laptop for your consideration, the VivoBook S14. It has the same specs as the ZenBook Flip 14, ie, an 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i7-8550U chip, up 16GB DDR4 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. This one tips the scale at 1.3 kg or 2.87 pounds, with an 18.8mm profile and 7.8mm bezels.