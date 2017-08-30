There's a VR game to go with Netflix's new 'Voltron' series

Players embody a Paladin of Voltron and fight alongside the series' five man band in the struggle against series villain Zarkon. While it's not too clear what you'll do in Voltron VR Chronicles (aside from "solving puzzles and conquering challenges"), but the cel-shaded animation looks straight from the show.

Players who pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store get 20 percent off, though its listing notes it will be released on December 31st, 2017, contradicting the press release's assertion that the game will be released across all platforms on September 26th. If console VR players get stuck waiting longer than Oculus or Vive owners, at least they can take comfort that the show's fourth season will air on October 13th on Netflix.