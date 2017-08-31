Autonomous car legislation heads to US House for vote next Wednesday

Should it pass, the bill will allow up to 25,000 self-driving cars that don't meet current autonomous safety standards -- i.e., requiring controls and seated humans to take the wheel if need be -- to hit the streets in the bill's first year. This number could increase to 100,000 vehicles annually for the next three years. Under the bill, companies and automakers would need to secure permits to deploy their own autonomous vehicles and submit safety assessment reports to regulators, according to Reuters.

The House bill will be voted on under fast-track rules, meaning no tacked-on amendments. A group of US Senators have been working on similar legislation in the meantime, but haven't introduced it as a formal bill. Even if it passes through Congress, it's only a stopgap measure -- we're still waiting on full regulatory legislation to establish new federal standards reflecting the progress automakers have made with self-driving tech.