Bang and Olufsen sweats the details on its moving TV

The BeoVision Eclipse is the first product to emerge from the partnership between B&O and LG, a role that was, until recently, filled by Samsung. The OLED, 4K, HDR display with Dolby Vision is obviously beautiful, with deep blacks and wonderfully bright colors. The set is available in 55- and 65-inch models, and runs a version of LG's webOS that was given a graphical tweak to match B&O's more refined taste.

Then there's the sound bar, which stretches beyond the display on both sides, looking more like a car bumper than a premium audio product. The device packs 450 watts of 3-channel sound and you can hear it even over the din of a crowded trade show floor. The slightly weird design was a conscious choice by B&O, however, both to improve sound quality and to make the set look as distinctive as possible.

You can see the company's attention to detail, however, in the aluminum grill that you can get to sit over the speaker bar. The holes at the top are drilled smaller to the ones on the bottom, and have been specifically designed to improve airflow for improved bass.

Similarly, the company has built both an articulating stand and wall bracket in order to tuck the TV away when it's not in use. That way, the rest of your expensive furniture won't all be pointed at the TV when you invite your judgy friends around for a social engagement.

Even the stand itself was labored over, as the company agonizing about whether to use it to store the TV's cables. They decided against it in the end, because cable management would have made it less elegant and clumsier than its current incarnation.

It's the sort of dedication that always impresses, and while it would be impossible for most people to buy one, it's still nice to see. Both models are available in September, with the smaller one setting you back at least $10,990, and its larger sibling priced at $15,990.

Tom Cas contributed to this report.

