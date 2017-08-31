Show More Results

Image credit: Instagram
Instagram Stories now work in your browser

Both on mobile web and desktop.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Services
Instagram

Those of you who peruse Instagram on mobile web or desktop will have more to watch now that Stories are viewable on an internet browser. Just head to Instagram.com and check them out at the top of your feed, just like you would in the app, and use the arrow keys to flip between each mini-video.

Not that you couldn't watch them on the web before. A year ago, someone built a Chrome extension that made Stories visible while using Google's browser. But alongside the official rollout of the feature to all web users in the next few weeks is news of more functionality down the line: In the coming months, users will be able to post stories from mobile web.

