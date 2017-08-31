Sony made its best headphones even better

The new version, the WH-1000XM2, features the same noise-cancelling tech, touch controls, ambient sound mode, custom noise cancellation settings and other handy audio tools that made the MDR-1000X so great. What's new? For starters, this model features up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth turned on. That's 10 hours more than the previous unit. Sony also added a Quick Charge mode that will give you over an hour of battery with a 10-minute charge.

Thanks to the Sony Headphones Connect App, the WH-1000XM2 also offers atmospheric pressure optimization, ambient sound control, an EQ and both surround and sound position control. The best part? This new set of headphones will debut cheaper than the MDR-1000X at $350 when it arrives in September.

If in-ear headphones are more your style, Sony has a new option for you as well. The WI-1000X is the new halo or behind-the-neck style model in the company's personal audio lineup. For $250, Sony says you can expect up to 10 hours of music with both noise cancellation and Bluetooth in use. When you get a call, the WI-1000X will vibrate to alert you and it can also handle playback of your high-resolution audio collection when it arrives next month. Yes, you can use them with the aforementioned companion app as well.

True wireless earbuds are becoming more common and Sony has a new option for those as well. The WF-1000X employ the company's noise-cancelling tech for a wireless option that automatically powers on and connects to the most recent device when you remove them from the case. Speaking of the case, it can recharge the earbuds twice, giving you 9 total hours of listening time. Or to put it another way, that's up to 3 hours of music per charge. Just like the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X, the WF-1000X uses Sony's headphone app to tweak settings and it's set to go on sale in September. When it does, expect to pay $200 to rid your life of tangled cables.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!