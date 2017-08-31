Spotify's head of video and podcasting leaves the company

Last year Spotify rolled out a package of original video shows, however, they've mostly failed to make an impact and now the executive in charge of the initiative has left the company. Bloomberg first reported that Tom Calderone, a former head of VH1, was out after overseeing the rollout of a dozen music-related series last year. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Spotify said that "We are focusing our expanding video offerings on Rap Caviar, Rock This and other popular Spotify owned and operated playlists...Building out our video and podcast content remains a priority for Spotify and we will have more information to share on our future plans soon."