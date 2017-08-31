Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: iam8bit
save
Save
share

Capcom to re-release $100 'Street Fighter II' SNES cartridges

It's a 5,500 unit limited run produced in partnership with iam8bit.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago in Art
Comments
122 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
iam8bit

As if grabbing the SNES Classic Edition weren't challenging enough, retro gamers have another limited re-release to look out for: brand-new Street Fighter II cartridges. Capcom and iam8bit have teamed up to produce a run of 5,500 units, available in either "Opaque Ryu Headband Red" (4,500 cartridges) or "Glow-in-the-Dark Blanka Green" (1,000 cartridges). The boxes are all identical and will be sealed, so which one you might actually get is random.

Gallery: 'Street Fighter II' SNES cartridges | 8 Photos

8

iam8bit promises the games will be playable (assuming you have a working SNES or compatible substitute) and come with a "Premium" instruction booklet as well as retro pack-in surprises. The extras may help to justify its $100 price tag (Gamestop has the used game listed for $10, I remember it selling brand new for $80 in 1992), so if you're interested, pre-orders are open now and the games are scheduled to ship in November.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr