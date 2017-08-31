Capcom to re-release $100 'Street Fighter II' SNES cartridges

iam8bit promises the games will be playable (assuming you have a working SNES or compatible substitute) and come with a "Premium" instruction booklet as well as retro pack-in surprises. The extras may help to justify its $100 price tag (Gamestop has the used game listed for $10, I remember it selling brand new for $80 in 1992), so if you're interested, pre-orders are open now and the games are scheduled to ship in November.

SURPRISE! Happy 30th Anniversary @StreetFighter. Street Fighter II Cartridge Legacy Collection SNES Limited Edition https://t.co/sFIHJ1yFrv pic.twitter.com/sISUHrDE2P — iam8bit @ PAX (@iam8bit) August 30, 2017