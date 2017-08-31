Capcom to re-release $100 'Street Fighter II' SNES cartridges

As if grabbing the SNES Classic Edition weren't challenging enough, retro gamers have another limited re-release to look out for: brand-new Street Fighter II cartridges. Capcom and iam8bit have teamed up to produce a run of 5,500 units, available in either "Opaque Ryu Headband Red" (4,500 cartridges) or "Glow-in-the-Dark Blanka Green" (1,000 cartridges). The boxes are all identical and will be sealed, so which one you might actually get is random.
iam8bit promises the games will be playable (assuming you have a working SNES or compatible substitute) and come with a "Premium" instruction booklet as well as retro pack-in surprises. The extras may help to justify its $100 price tag (Gamestop has the used game listed for $10, I remember it selling brand new for $80 in 1992), so if you're interested, pre-orders are open now and the games are scheduled to ship in November.
SURPRISE! Happy 30th Anniversary @StreetFighter. Street Fighter II Cartridge Legacy Collection SNES Limited Edition https://t.co/sFIHJ1yFrv pic.twitter.com/sISUHrDE2P— iam8bit @ PAX (@iam8bit) August 30, 2017