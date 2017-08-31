'Katamari Damacy' creator's next game will be released in 2018

Last time we saw it, the game was about an anthropomorphic green cube of a mayor trying on a variety of hats. The trailer embedded below looks a little different. There's a disembodied pair of lips eating things, sushi rolls running for their lives and it might all be a dream inside the mayor's head. There's a lot to unpack in the 49 second video.

Creator Keita Takahashi and producer Jeb Alvarado told Polygon that the game is still about making friends and solving puzzles, though. It's just gotten "beefier." If you're in Seattle this weekend for the annual Penny Arcade Expo, you can check out exactly what that means for yourself.