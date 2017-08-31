'Katamari Damacy' creator's next game will be released in 2018

We noticed that Sony was taking a concerted step away from quirky indie games back at E3. One of the titles caught in the fray was Wattam, a charmer rom a few of the minds behind Katamari Damacy and Journey that made it debut at the first PlayStation Experience back in 2014. Sony's newfound reluctance toward indies left Funomena's debut title in a lurch, but PlayStation's loss is publisher Annapurna Interactive's gain. The game will drop is PlayStation 4 exclusivity and will be released next year on "console and PC."
Last time we saw it, the game was about an anthropomorphic green cube of a mayor trying on a variety of hats. The trailer embedded below looks a little different. There's a disembodied pair of lips eating things, sushi rolls running for their lives and it might all be a dream inside the mayor's head. There's a lot to unpack in the 49 second video.
Creator Keita Takahashi and producer Jeb Alvarado told Polygon that the game is still about making friends and solving puzzles, though. It's just gotten "beefier." If you're in Seattle this weekend for the annual Penny Arcade Expo, you can check out exactly what that means for yourself.