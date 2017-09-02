Alexa can brief you on the latest in music news

To switch the skill on, just add it as a Flash Briefing through the Alexa app or get it from the page Amazon has published for it. You can also simply give Alexa the command to "enable Today in Music." Once it's active, you can listen to music news whenever you want by asking the voice assistant "what's in the news" or "what's my Flash Briefing." Sounds easy enough to activate -- there's no reason not to if you have an Alexa-enabled device and hated yourself for missing Taylor's new single when it dropped.