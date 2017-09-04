The Morning After: Monday, September 4th 2017

Watch out, Hollywood.

The LG V30 is better for video recording than photography



LG's new V30, unveiled at IFA 2017, is the first smartphone to offer a glass lens with a f/1.6 aperture, and has some rather cool video-recording tools that should excite aspiring Spielbergs. To see if it really lives up to the sales promises, Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low took the V30 on a trigger-happy tour of Berlin's Tier Garden, and found it a versatile, powerful camera. In fact, its filmmaking features are truly standout.



It doesn't do justice to the label's imaging heritage.

Nokia 8's dual-camera is good, but rival phones offer more



Well, the Nokia 8 broke cover before IFA 2017, but it's one of several phones vying for your cash ahead of a certain company's next phone. It's the most accomplished Android phone Nokia has made, but with a tradition of pushing mobile imaging forward, how does the 8 stack up against the mighty cameraphone competition in 2017? We took an early device around Berlin to see how it fared.



The WW8800M with QuickDrive promises to finish your load in 39 minutes.

Samsung's AI-powered washer is just trying to save you time



Samsung's annual washing-machine innovation is the WW8800M washer, sporting QuickDrive technology, which promises to complete a full load of laundry in just 39 minutes -- typically, it's about 70. Samsung is betting heavily on the artificial-intelligence powers of its WW8800M to make laundry day less of a chore. The washing machine pairs with an app dubbed Q-rator, which offers modes including Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe and HomeCard Wizard. The app's first two features let you do things like pick your desired cycle and adjust the temperature and number of spins.



