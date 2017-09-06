Twitter's night mode gives your eyes a break on the desktop

Twitter's night mode is all well and good if you're checking your feed from your phone while in bed, but what if you prefer to burn the midnight oil at your PC? You're set after today... or rather, tonight. Twitter has enabled night mode on the desktop web, giving your eyes a break when you just have to share your thoughts after dark. It's not automatic, alas, but the quick toggle (it's in the drop-down settings menu) means you can flick it on the moment the Sun goes down.