Tesla extends range on cars to help owners avoid Hurricane Irma

It's good to know that Tesla has the option of unlocking batteries in special circumstances, especially since buying a permanent unlock could cost several thousand dollars. You wouldn't want to have to stop at a Supercharger station (many of which were still running on September 9th, thankfully) with a life-threatening storm bearing down on you.

With that said, it does illustrate the potential issues with capping EV batteries using software. At what point does an automaker (not just Tesla) decide that an unlock is important? There are smaller-scale emergencies where offering the full capacity might still be helpful. It's not as pressing a question for Tesla now that the company isn't selling cars with software battery caps, but it's something that manufacturers may need to account for if they consider implementing software limits in the future.