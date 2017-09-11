Mercedes’ Smart Vision EQ is a tiny urban autonomous concept

The tiny autonomous EV will have inductive charging and lack a steering wheel or pedals. But what it's missing in controls, it makes up for utility. The car will be shared not only with individuals via ride hailing; when it's not being used to shuttle people around it can double as a rolling display showing off sports scores, the weather and time. According to Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, when idle the Vision EQ can be used to display sports scores, the weather or the time in a city center.

Zetsche noted that the Vision EQ along with the company's first Hypercar, the Mercedes-AMG Project One are built with two types of customers in mind. The urban dweller that needs to get around but doesn't want the hassle of car ownership and the hard-core enthusiast with a huge pile of cash that's looking to go fast and turn heads while still being on the bleeding edge of automotive technology.

Developing...