'Destiny 2' studio will remove armor that looks like a 'hate symbol'

1/2 It's come to our attention that a gauntlet in Destiny 2 shares elements with a hate symbol. It is not intentional. We are removing it. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 12, 2017

A second tweet offered the company's deepest apologies, saying that such hate symbols do not represent its values. The team is "working quickly to correct this. We renounce hate in all forms."

While Bungie gave no specifics as to which armored gauntlet it was referring to, Polygon reports that a Reddit user thinks that they have figured it out. According to the Destiny 2 subreddit, the Road Complex AA1 gauntlets have a symbol on the shoulder that looks similar to the fictional flag of Kekistan, which some associate with the alt-right and hate-groups. The Kekistan flag itself seems to share much in common with the Nazi flag flown by Germany in World War II. We've reached out to Bungie to find out more on this matter and will update this post when we hear back.