AppleCare now costs more for larger iPhones

Apple has hiked the price of extended warranties for the X and Plus models.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Are you eyeing a larger-screened iPhone, like the iPhone X or 8 Plus? Unfortunately, it'll cost you extra to extend the warranty. Apple has quietly raised the price of AppleCare+ coverage for bigger iPhones, with the price varying depending on what you're getting. If you want to protect any Plus model, it now costs $149 instead of the $129 you continue to pay for mid-size iPhones. And brace yourself if you're getting an iPhone X: it'll cost $199 to get your device covered.

The increase is somewhat understandable. A larger phone typically means a more expensive display, and device-specific parts like dual cameras are bound to involve pricier fixes. However, this still means that you're paying at least $20 more than before for what's ultimately the same service. It raises the effective price of handsets that already carry a premium.

