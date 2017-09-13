Play 'Super Mario Odyssey' in style with this themed Switch bundle

The Switch console itself doesn't seem to have a special design -- apart from the red controllers -- but for new buyers looking for everything they need to enjoy Odyssey on the go, it doesn't seem like a bad deal. For $379.99, buyers will get the $300 console, a $60 game and an exclusive case with the leftover $20. If you were planning to buy the console to play Mario's new adventure anyway, this could be a decent option. The new bundle will be available on October 27th, the same day Super Mario Odyssey hits stores.