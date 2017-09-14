AT&T's buy one get one free deal on the iPhone 8 has a big caveat

Sprint's deal also includes a discount on the iPhone 8, but only on the lease. The company is offering 50 percent off of the price of a 18-month lease, bringing the monthly cost to just under $15 per month. But to get the deal, you'll also have to trade in a high-end smartphone like a recent iPhone or Samsung model.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus begin at 3AM Eastern, September 15th.