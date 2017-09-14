Daimler eyes super-fast electric vehicle charging

The company has raised $60 million in investment, with other partners including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovitch and Samsung. Although it's the latter that's more interesting, since it's a company that knows a thing or two about the need for stable fast-charging batteries. StoreDot will spend the cash on developing FlashBattery, its replacement for Lithium Ion tech that will offer 300 miles of range on a single charge.

It's hoped that, in the not-too distant future, FlashBatteries will be built into production EVs at source as a modern-day replacement for existing power-storage tech. The fact that Daimler's backing the project makes that a little bit more likely, since the pair can develop automotive-friendly solutions together. Not to mention that it's just one of several outlandish ideas that Daimler has written checks to of late, including the Volocopter drone taxi.