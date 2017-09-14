Facebook is testing a temporary unfollow option for your News Feed

If someone is getting on your nerves and you'd rather not seem them in your Feed for a little while, you can tap the drop down menu in the top right corner of their post. There along with Unfollow is a Snooze option that allows you to unfollow that person or that Page for a day, a week or a month.

Facebook hasn't provided any information about when the test began or how widespread it is. And of course, there's no guarantee that it will be permanently incorporated into the site. I'm a big fan of the permanent Unfollow, but for those that don't want to break ties in the long-term, this would be a really useful option.

Images: Facebook / TechCrunch