Google sources short video clips to go inside Google Maps

Add a photo or video from a place's page

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app .

Search for a place or tap it on the map.

From the bottom, tap the place's name or address to see more info.

Tap Add photos. You might have to scroll down to see this.

Choose what you want to do:

Choose a photo or video from your gallery: Tap Folder.

Take a new photo: Tap Camera tap the shutter.

Take a new video: Tap Camera tap and hold the shutter for up to 10 seconds to record a video. To remove a video's sound, tap the sound bars on the bottom right.