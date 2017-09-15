Google sources short video clips to go inside Google Maps

Beyond satellite imagery and Street View cars, Google has used Local Guides to add a personal touch to its Maps. Until recently the group of users updated information, uploaded still images and submitted reviews, but a recent email noted that they can also upload video clips (at least from an Android device). According to TechCrunch, the feature has been live for a couple of weeks, allowing Guides to record 10-second video clips from within the Google Maps app, or upload a 30-second video from their camera roll.
Add a photo or video from a place's page
On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app .
Search for a place or tap it on the map.
From the bottom, tap the place's name or address to see more info.
Tap Add photos. You might have to scroll down to see this.
Choose what you want to do:
Choose a photo or video from your gallery: Tap Folder.
Take a new photo: Tap Camera tap the shutter.
Take a new video: Tap Camera tap and hold the shutter for up to 10 seconds to record a video. To remove a video's sound, tap the sound bars on the bottom right.
Note: You can add media for points of interest, like businesses or parks, but not for addresses or coordinates.