Roku reportedly has a 4K streaming stick on tap for this fall

The new stick (called the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+) will be a mid-range device and be elongated, rather than in a dongle form. The universal remote it's paired with will allow you to control your TV, incorporating both power buttons and a volume rocker. Zats Not Funny speculates that the remote will use HDMI-CEC, rather than traditional IR. It will be included with a few other 2017 Roku models as well.