Roku reportedly has a 4K streaming stick on tap for this fall

Roku's getting ready for a new round of hardware updates this fall (we've previously reported on their interest in a smart speaker), and we have some news on what may be coming. According to Zats Not Funny, Roku will unveil a 4K HDR streaming stick with a newly designed universal remote. Currently, only Roku boxes (Premiere, Premiere+ and Ultra) support 4K.
The new stick (called the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+) will be a mid-range device and be elongated, rather than in a dongle form. The universal remote it's paired with will allow you to control your TV, incorporating both power buttons and a volume rocker. Zats Not Funny speculates that the remote will use HDMI-CEC, rather than traditional IR. It will be included with a few other 2017 Roku models as well.