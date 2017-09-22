Target expands next-day delivery service to eight more cities

If you live in one of these cities, you can visit the Target Restock website and order from more than 15,000 items to refill your home with, from cereal to paper towels, beauty products to cleaning supplies. You can add as much as you want, up to 45 pounds as measured by the online capacity tracker. If you order by 2 pm on a weekday, you'll get your items delivered to your door the next day for only $5. Amazon's Prime Pantry has the same weight limit but will run you $6.

According to Target, the most popular items in current Restock areas are on-the-go snacks, beverages, cereal, paper towels and mac and cheese. "Guests need to keep daily essentials stocked, but finding time to buy them is tough — and it can be even more of a challenge when you're talking about large, bulky items," said Target's Dawn Block in a statement. The service is live in 10 markets now, and will arrive in San Francisco mid-October. The company says the service will then reach 70 million people, or about one-fifth of the US population.

Restock is just another way Target is leveraging its brick-and-mortar stores to its own advantage, like the new Beacon-powered in-store mapping system for its mobile app.