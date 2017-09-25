Opera adds a shortcut to push videos straight to VR headsets

Right now, Opera's support for VR video playback is confirmed for YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo, but you can use the same feature to watch any normal clip through your headset -- as if you're in a personal movie theater. Regardless of the type of video, this easily beats downloading a clip and then launching a VR video player to open it. As for VR hardware, this feature works with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR HDK2 plus other OpenVR headsets. Obviously, make sure your headset is already connected and on standby in the first place.

Given that this is a developer build, Opera is still ironing out kinks here and there before pushing this to beta, but keen enthusiasts can already grab a copy and give it a go.