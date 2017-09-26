Amazon finally adds Alexa support to its Music app

What's great about finding songs with the assistant's help is that you don't have to browse the app for a title or an artist, which you might not always know. You could, say, ask Alexa to "play that new single by" a particular artist or play that song with so-and-so lyrics. Alexa will also play sets depending on what you need them for, whether it's for a road trip, to get you in the mood to run or to help you relax at night. The voice assistant is now live for both iOS and Android -- just update your app to get access to Alexa on your phone.