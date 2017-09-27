Echo Button is Amazon's tiny accessory for party games

If you've ever watched Jeopardy!, you know what we're talking about here -- the Echo can ask a question and you can then "buzz in" and answer before your teammates. While on stage, Amazon demoed a trivia-style game, and Hasbro confirmed that it is working on a version of Trivial Pursuit you can play with the Echo Button. Hasbro's using a new Echo API to build its game, so presumably other game-makers will follow suit before long.

The Echo Button will be available later this year and cost $20 for a pack of two. If you're the type of person who enjoys using the Echo for entertainment, this might be a worthwhile investment, but only if other games support it.