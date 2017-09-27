Amazon's new Fire TV is a 4K-capable, Chromecast-style dongle

Like last year, it'll also come with Amazon's voice remote that supports voice commands and can also tap into just about everything that Alexa can do. It'll cost $70, a good bit more than the old Fire TV stick, but there's no doubt it's a much more capable device -- if you have a 4K TV, anyway. If you don't, Amazon has another deal for you. The old Fire TV stick is now bundled with the Echo Dot for $60. That's not a bad way to dive right into the Amazon's whole ecosystem.

What's more, you can get the new Fire TV and an Echo Dot for only $80 -- given that the Fire TV is $70 on its own, you're basically getting an Echo Dot for $10. That's probably worth it for most people, and Amazon surely wants to get the Echo into as many homes as possible. This seems like a pretty good gateway drug to help accomplish that goal.

Nicole Lee contributed to this report.