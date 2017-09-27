Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE could arrive on December 1st

Back in May, the company announced the Surface Pro at an event in Shanghai. They promised that an LTE Advanced Radio would be available later this year. Neowin suspects that the LTE model will be officially announced next month in London, at the Future Decoded event.

Last week, a retailer in the UK began offering preorders for the device; Twitter user @RevellC first saw the listing. According to the retailer, as well as Neowin, consumers will only be able to purchase the device with a Core i5 processor. There will also reportedly be two options, a 4 GB RAM/128 GB storage and 8GB RAM/256 GB storage. Hopefully, we'll see if these rumors are accurate soon enough.