President Trump deletes tweets that supported a losing candidate

Last year, Twitter cut off and then reinstated Politwoops, a project that stores and reports deleted tweets by politicians. CEO Jack Dorsey said at the time that Twitter reinstated its access to "bring transparency" - similar to reasoning the company recently cited for not deleting certain tweets that appear to violate its rules. As a result, Politwoops was up and running tonight when three tweets posted in the last day from Donald Trump's personal account suddenly disappeared.
Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down!
Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for "Big Luther."
ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA
All three referred to an Alabama GOP primary race between Luther Strange and Roy Moore over the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions. The president supported Strange, who lost. While other, older tweets in support of Strange remain up, these three were replaced by a new one.
Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017