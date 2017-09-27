Tesco's mobile payments app is now called Pay+

Tesco is a special breed of highstreet staple that just refuses to broadly support contactless payments -- unless you use its in-house mobile payment app, that is. PayQwiq has been around for a few years now, but was only accepted in all Tesco stores from the beginning of this year. PayQwiq also doesn't roll off the tongue all that well, but today it assumes a new name: Tesco Pay+.
New name, same feature set. It functions as a virtual Clubcard and keeps a record of your receipts, but its main purpose is allowing you to brandish your phone at checkouts to pay for up to £250 of shopping. So, kind of like Apple Pay or Android Pay, just a tad less convenient.