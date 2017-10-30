Netflix cancels 'House of Cards' after six-season run

When we asked Netflix for a statement (below), it said it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegations and met with the cast and crew to reassure them that they're safe. Spacey isn't on set "at this time," it said. The company has previously tried to distance itself from scandal, claiming that it didn't have much connection with The Weinstein Company amid sexual assault allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, but it's clearly tackling the issue of sexual assault more directly this time.

No matter what, Netflix is in an awkward position. Although House of Cards isn't as important to the company's bottom line as it was a few years ago, it's still one of Netflix's best-known shows -- cancelling the series isn't a trivial decision, whatever the reason, and ending it with a looming scandal makes things much worse. Rapp's claims are far more important than any kind of hit to Netflix's bank account, of course, but it's hard not to wince seeing a once-crucial show fall from grace.