Spelunky 2 exists! And, really that's about all we know aside from the game potentially taking place in the sky, and you playing as the unnamed original protagonist's daughter a la (spoiler warning) Uncharted 4. Check out the trailer below and see if you can unravel any other clues. The first game was available on practically every platform, and was a driving force behind taking the roguelike subgenre as close to mainstream as it'll probably get.