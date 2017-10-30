'The Last of Us: Part II' doesn't shy away from violence and gore

The newcomer spits in the face of the camp's leader, who smoothly responds, "Clip her wings." Her henchmen grab a hammer and get to work on one of their captive's arms. The "wings" are a reference to the Fireflies, the game's revolutionary group.

Arrows fly, gunshots ring out and the revolutionaries prevail, though there's no sign of Joel or Ellie, the main characters in the original game. Sony has yet to announce when The Last of Us: Part II will land, but when it does, don't expect it to pull many punches.