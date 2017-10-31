Best Buy stops selling full-price iPhone X following backlash

Last week when customers began complaining about the increased prices of the already expensive phones, a Best Buy spokesperson told Bloomberg, "Our prices reflect the fact that no matter a customer's desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Our customers have told us they want this flexibility and sometimes that has a cost." They added that having multiple purchasing options "has a cost" and the different prices were a reflection of that.

The customer backlash appears to have had an effect. "Although there was clearly demand for the un-activated iPhone X, selling it that way cost more money, causing some confusion with our customers and noise in the media," a Best Buy spokesperson told Bloomberg today. "That's why we decided a few days ago to only sell the phone the traditional way, through installment billing plans." Now, customers can only get the iPhone X from Best Buy if they do so through Verizon's, AT&T's or Sprint's plans.

Apple's iPhone X hits stores on November 3rd.