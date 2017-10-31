Signal's secure messaging is now available in a desktop app

You can already use Signal for secure chats on the desktop, but you've had to use a Chrome web app to participate in those encrypted conversations. What if you don't like Chrome, or would just prefer something more elegant than a browser? Signal is ready to help. It just released a stand-alone PC app, Signal Desktop, that offers privacy-minded messaging without heading to the web. The experience isn't a radical break from what you've known before, but it will make sure that you don't type in the wrong browser tab and reveal your innermost secrets.
The software is available if you're running at least the 64-bit version of Windows 7, macOS 10.9 Mavericks or a Linux distribution that supports APT (Advanced Package Tool). If you're using a semi-recent computer, you can probably give it a try. And don't fret if you've already been using the Chrome app: you can import your data into the dedicated program to carry on with business as usual.