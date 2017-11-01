Google Assistant for Android now supports Spanish and Italian

With these additions, Google Assistant now supports a total of eight languages -- including English, Portuguese, French, German, Japanese and Korean -- in 12 countries around the world. While that puts Google's virtual assistant in line with Microsoft's Cortana, which also supports eight languages, ahead of Amazon's Alexa, which only supports German and a few versions of English, and ahead of Samsung's Bixby, which supports just English and Korean, it's still well behind Apple's Siri. Apple's assistant currently supports 20 languages -- quite a few more than any of its counterparts.

In order to use the new Google Assistant languages with your Android phone, just be sure you're running Android 6.0 or higher. They should be available in the specified regions in the coming weeks.