'Descent' revival is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

To put it bluntly, Descendent has been struggling. It offereda a test version of Underground through Steam Early Access, but had to pull back after realizing that supporting the Early Access release meant gigantic delays -- think 2 or 3 years. The studio was already stretching its budget (staff members have been going without pay), and that wasn't going to be helped by extending the development time.

Little Orbit, however, has the resources to not only finish the game in a relatively timely manner, but flesh it out with console support, better graphics and other tweaks to provide that "AAA experience." Although this won't make you feel too much better if you've been waiting for Underground since the 2015 crowdfunding campaign, it beats the uncertainty that has been hovering over the title in recent months.