'Erica' blurs the line between game and interactive movie

Erica is a single-player game, so unlike fellow PlayLink title Hidden Agenda, you can't have a group of people voting with their individual smartphones. You can, however, take a quick poll the old-fashioned way and have the person holding the controller -- or in this case, the handset -- follow through with whatever everyone has agreed upon.

Erica and the strange man conversed for a while. Eventually, she was handed an envelope with a crimson seal, alluding to the mysterious telephone call from before. Again, Attridge asked for a vote, and we all agreed to see what was inside anyway. Without spoiling anything, the subsequent events caused the demo to end rather abruptly. As the screen went black, I was left feeling equally confused and intrigued.

According to Attridge, the demo was actually a year old. The team has been working on the underlying technology for years and didn't want to reveal the project until it was further along into development. The story has now been finalized, but the studio is still filming scenes with Erica actress Sophia Del Pizzo (The Amityville Asylum, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams) in London. For now, there's no release date -- just a short, cryptic trailer on YouTube and the promise of more information "in the coming months."

Attridge confirmed the game will have a branching storyline of sorts. The choices you make will subtly affect the characters you encounter and the information that's relayed to you. That, in turn, will inform your decision near the end of the game and the final outcome. "Every decision you make gives you a different sort of view on the truth," Attridge said. "It's not about, 'Do I go left, or do I go right.' It's literally that you will be fed different information and different biases." Ultimately, however, it will be for you to decide who is telling the truth.

Erica is a curious game and movie blend. Flavourworks says it's aiming for a "movie-night appeal" with a runtime of roughly two to three hours. That's perfect for parties and people who might not be comfortably pouring hundreds of hours into a RPG. It does, however, put greater emphasis on the pricing. Erica will effectively compete with movie rentals, rather than the latest Bethesda shooter or Uncharted adventure. The game will have some replayability, Attridge stressed, but for many, I suspect, it will be one-and-done. Anything more than $20, therefore, could make it a hard sell.

