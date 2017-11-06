Google Assistant can ID that song for you

Assistant will now also include "What's this song?" in its carousel of possible queries if you have voice as your preferred input. The big G debuted always-on music identification with its latest Pixel devices, which can compare tunes to an onboard database of more than 10,000 popular tracks. It all happens locally on Pixel 2s, but on other devices, you will need an internet connection for Assistant to be able to do your bidding. Unfortunately, we cannot replicate the ability outside the US on either Android or iOS, and it's unclear if the feature will be available outside the US. Google is still in the midst of rolling it out, though, so check back later if you can't access it yet either.