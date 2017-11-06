The OnePlus 5T goes on sale November 21st

A few details about the new phone have already found their way online: Most notably, according to a leaked picture, the 5T's screen stretches from end-to-end. This is a change from the OnePlus 5, which has side bezels.

OnePlus will unveil the 5T at a live show dubbed "A New View" in Brooklyn, New York on November 16th. Anyone hoping to see this sucker first-hand will be able to purchase a ticket to the event starting November 8th at 12PM EDT. Tickets are $40. The whole show will also be live streamed on the official 5T event page.