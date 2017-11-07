Code mistake freezes up to $280 million in digital currency

Whether or not you believe that it was a mistake, it could have very serious consequences. Observers estimate that there could be more than 1 million in ether locked away, which would amount to roughly $280 million. A lower estimate still pegs the damage at over $150 million. Parity describes these figures as "speculative" and suggests you should take them with a grain of salt, but there's no question that some Ethereum holders are suddenly without a lot of cash.

This doesn't mean that the currency is permanently off-limits, but unfreezing it and compensating users could involve a bailout. And whatever happens, the incident highlights a simple problem: digital wallets and cryptocurrency in general are only as reliable as the code that guides them. The software needs to be airtight if you're going to tie your livelihood to non-traditional income.