Google shows the waiting times at your favorite restaurants

Just search for the restaurant on Google, open the business listing and scroll down to the Popular Times section where you'll see the estimated wait time at that very moment. You can also plan ahead by tapping on any of the hour bars to see an estimated wait for that time period, and can scroll left and right to see a summary of the day's total waiting times. Earlier this year Yelp and Nowait partnered to bring us remote queuing, but with Google's new function you'll now be able to skip the queue altogether.