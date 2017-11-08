Microsoft adds AI-powered LinkedIn resume assistant to Word

Microsoft claims that more than 80 percent of resumes are updated in Word, which could make this new assistant super useful to a ton of people, many of whom change roles and jobs much faster than in the past. Resume Assistant brings in examples from other people in your chosen field to help you describe your work experience on your own resume. You can also see the most prominent skills from LinkedIn to help you know what terms to include in your resume, kind of like keywords for jobs.

The assistant will also help you customize your resume based on actual job postings, get professional help via LinkedIn's freelance platform, ProFinder, for help with writing resumes, interviewing and career coaching. You'll also be able to tell recruiters on LinkedIn that you're open to a new job without alerting your current bosses from within Word.

These updates are rolling out this week to English Office 365 users in the Office Insiders program. It will be available to those in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, New Zealand, the UK and the US first, then to more platforms and markets during the coming months.