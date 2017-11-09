Stream every ‘Harry Potter’ film on HBO starting January 1st

HBO subscribers, we've got your New Year's Day plans sorted. The premium network announced today that all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise will be available starting on January 1st, 2018. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the latest installment in the franchise starring Eddie Redmayne, is already available on the service.
As the press release notes, this is the first time that viewers will be able to see all nine of the unedited films on the same streaming service. If you don't already own these movies and have been itching to rewatch them, this may be reason enough to sign up for a month of HBO Now and binge to your heart's content.