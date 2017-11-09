Facebook Marketplace can help you find a new place to rent

The initial roll out will include custom filters for various features like location, price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, type of rental, pet-friendliness and square footage. Landlords will be able to upload 360-degree photos to their listings, too, which will let potential renters see rental units more completely.

"Marketplace is a popular place for people to look for a home to rent," said Facebook's Bowen Pan. "Now that we're adding listings from Apartment List and Zumper, people can search even more options in the U.S. to find a place to call home. First with vehicles and now with housing rentals, we're partnering with businesses to bring more ease and convenience for consumers."