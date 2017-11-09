Show More Results

Facebook Marketplace can help you find a new place to rent

First used cars, now rental units.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
10m ago in Internet
Facebook is rapidly expanding its offerings in its Marketplace section, pulling oft-searched items like used cars into its Craigslist competitor. Now the company is bringing housing rentals from Apartment List and Zumper into the fold, letting US users browse and search "hundreds of thousands" or rental units in Marketplace.

The initial roll out will include custom filters for various features like location, price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, type of rental, pet-friendliness and square footage. Landlords will be able to upload 360-degree photos to their listings, too, which will let potential renters see rental units more completely.

"Marketplace is a popular place for people to look for a home to rent," said Facebook's Bowen Pan. "Now that we're adding listings from Apartment List and Zumper, people can search even more options in the U.S. to find a place to call home. First with vehicles and now with housing rentals, we're partnering with businesses to bring more ease and convenience for consumers."

