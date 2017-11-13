Boston Dynamics 'new' SpotMini robot looks ready for a walk

Boston Dynamics isn't a part of Google/Alphabet anymore, but that won't stand in the way of new robot videos, like this latest teaser for a revamped version of its dog-like electric SpotMini robot. Described only as the "new SpotMini" it looks sleeker and more production ready than any version we've seen before. There's no creepy manipulator arm mounted on top and it's covered in plastic, revealing only a set of 3D vision cameras on the exterior.
SoftBank has started rolling out robots in Japan, and it can't be too long before we see its latest acquisition deliver something for the US. Boston Dynamics CEO Marc Raibert said, "I happen to believe that robotics will be bigger than the Internet" at a conference in October, and this could be the company's first step towards making that happen.