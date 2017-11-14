Google Home app features improved interface and search

The updated app is available today in the Google Play store; the iOS app was apparently updated a few days back. The updates are all aimed at making the Home experience just a bit more intuitive, like putting important navigation buttons at the bottom of the app's screen. You'll get a new list of recommended content from all the streaming services you use, and new search filters for actors, artists, genres and categories. If you use Android, your Home app can now cast movie trailers to your big screen TV from your phone. You can also set bass and treble settings for your connected Home speakers right in the app.